Politics has always been a game – but why does it now feel like we’re being cheated?

By Tim Beasley-Murray, Associate Professor of European Thought and Culture, UCL
Donald Trump – who has spent at least 45 days of his presidency so far on the golf course – has once again been accused of cheating, and this time there is video evidence. Trump’s long history of golfing malpractice is well documented, not least in Rick Reilly’s Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains TrumpThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
