Animal Farm at 80: why the animals really matter in Orwell’s parable about communism

By Charlotte Sleigh, Associate Professor, Dept of Science & Technology Studies, UCL
Orwell wrote his short, shocking novel at a time when it was considered scientifically inadmissible for animals to be granted thoughts or even feelings.The Conversation


