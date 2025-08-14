Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I have multiple side-hustles … It’s exhausting’: the challenges facing young freelance creatives

By Heidi Ashton, Associate professor, University of Warwick
If you’re a freelancer, you know there are many perks to how you make a living. For some, this includes being free to work when and how you please, setting your own rates, and being your own boss. But you also know there are downsides to this form of working life.

And if you’re plotting your path towards going freelance, you’ll want to consider both the good and the bad aspects.

While some people want to work on a freelance basis, others – by virtue…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
