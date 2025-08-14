Tolerance.ca
Will Trump-Putin summit leave Ukraine and Europe out in the cold?

By Michelle Bentley, Professor of International Relations, Royal Holloway University of London
Donald Trump will sit down with Vladimir Putin at a snap summit in Alaska on August 15 to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The American president has claimed it’s a victory his Russian counterpart is coming to the US at all. But hanging over the meeting is the fact Alaska was Russian until America acquired it in 1867, with the implicit message that territory does change hands from time to time.

