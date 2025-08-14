Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alaska summit: why Donald Trump should heed the lessons of Munich 1938 when he meets Putin

By Tim Luckhurst, Principal of South College, Durham University
President Trump’s one-to-one summit with Vladimir Putin risks repeating an error that paved the way to the second world warThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
