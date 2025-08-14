Tolerance.ca
Kippie Moeketsi’s global influence: what made the South African saxophonist so great

By Salim Washington, Professor of Global Jazz Studies and Music, Herb Alpert School of Music, University of California, Los Angeles
One of the most influential artists in South Africa’s rich history of jazz is Kippie Moeketsi. He was born on 27 July 2025 and passed away at only 57.

Like Moeketsi, Salim Washington plays the saxophone and composes jazz. As a professor of global jazz studies, he also teaches students about Moeketsi’s work and researchesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
