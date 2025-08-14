Glacial lake flood hits Juneau, Alaska, reflecting a growing global risk as mountain glaciers melt
By Alton C. Byers, Faculty Research Scientist, Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, University of Colorado Boulder
Suzanne OConnell, Harold T. Stearns Professor of Earth Science, Wesleyan University
Suicide Basin, an ice-dammed lake on an arm of Mendenhall Glacier, has filled up with meltwater and sent destructive surges of water into Juneau for 3 straight summers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 13, 2025