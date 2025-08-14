Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The paradox of pluralism: How college shapes students’ views of other religions

By Ilana Horwitz, Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies and Sociology, Tulane University
Jenny Small, Associate Director, Mandel Center for Studies in Jewish Education, Brandeis University
Students at elite universities tend to talk a good game when it comes to religious pluralism. Many of them show up on day one already saying all the right things about respecting different faiths.

But here’s the paradox: They don’t grow from there, according to our research published in The Journal of Higher Education. Students at less selective colleges, meanwhile, do develop more pluralistic attitudes. And by their fourth year, they participate in interfaith activities, such as taking courses about different…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
