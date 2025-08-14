Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: union boss Sally McManus on the push for shorter work hours in the age of AI

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
McManus doesn’t expect instant wins on shorter work hours from next week’s economic summit, but says it still needs to be on the table – along with AI protections.The Conversation


~ Iran: Detainees Ill-Treated and Disappeared After Israeli Evin Prison Attack
