Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Albanese was naive to think Hamas wouldn’t welcome Palestinian recognition

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
If Anthony Albanese thought the government’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state would be a relatively smooth operation in terms of politics, he’s had a quick wake-up call.

Following Hamas’ predictable welcoming of his action, the prime minister now finds himself deep in a controversy that has exposed a degree of naivety in how he and his government are conducting foreign policy.

The pros and cons of recognising a Palestinian state at this point always involved matters of judgement rather than being straightforward.

Israel’s appalling overreach in Gaza…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: union boss Sally McManus on the push for shorter work hours in the age of AI
~ AI still isn’t making a serious impact on university education – here’s why
~ What is creatine? What does the science say about its claims to build muscle and boost brain health?
~ Investing that protects people and the planet is growing: new study maps the progress in South Africa
~ David Stratton was always ‘doing it for the audience’. In this, he had a huge impact on Australian film
~ How to cultivate a cybersecurity culture in Mayan communities
~ The canary in the concrete jungle: how polluted towns make sparrows frail, anxious and old before their time
~ After 4 years of repressive Taliban rule, Afghans are suffering in silence. Is the world still watching?
~ ‘Australiana’ images made by AI are racist and full of tired cliches, new study shows
~ Iran: Detainees Ill-Treated and Disappeared After Israeli Evin Prison Attack
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter