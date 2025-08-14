Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI still isn’t making a serious impact on university education – here’s why

By Ángel Bartolomé Muñoz de Luna, Profesor de Creatividad, Universidad CEU San Pablo
Sonia Martín Gómez, Profesora de Organizacion de Empresas, Universidad CEU San Pablo
Artificial intelligence (AI) promised to revolutionise the field of education. But how, and how much, is it actually being used by students and teachers today? Our recent article sought to answer this question by analysing AI’s integration into universities from two perspectives: scientific (how it is actually being used) and social (perceptions of its use).

While researchers tend to highlight the opportunities and challenges AI presents for personalised learning, social perception tells a different story,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
