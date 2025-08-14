Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is creatine? What does the science say about its claims to build muscle and boost brain health?

By Evangeline Mantzioris, Program Director of Nutrition and Food Sciences, Accredited Practising Dietitian, University of South Australia
If you’ve walked down the wellness aisle at your local supermarket recently, or scrolled the latest wellness trends on social media, you’ve likely heard about creatine.

Creatine is a compound our body naturally makes to deliver energy to our muscles during exercise. Most (95%) is stored in muscle, with small amounts stored in the brain.

We use about 1–3 grams of creatine a day. Our body makes around half of this and we get the rest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
