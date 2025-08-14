Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Investing that protects people and the planet is growing: new study maps the progress in South Africa

By Kara Nel, Contract lecturer in Business Management, Stellenbosch University
Nadia Mans-Kemp, Academic in the Department of Business Management, Stellenbosch University
Pierre Erasmus, Professor in Finance
Institutional investors who invest on behalf of others are increasingly considering environmental conservation and safe working conditions as investment criteria.

Sustainable investment has gained momentum in the last 20 years as asset managers – people who manage the day-to-day activities of institutional investors – have accepted the need to include sustainability criteria in their decision-making. In particular environmental, social and governance factors.

A study done in 2023 in North America, Europe and Asia reported…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: union boss Sally McManus on the push for shorter work hours in the age of AI
~ View from The Hill: Albanese was naive to think Hamas wouldn’t welcome Palestinian recognition
~ AI still isn’t making a serious impact on university education – here’s why
~ What is creatine? What does the science say about its claims to build muscle and boost brain health?
~ David Stratton was always ‘doing it for the audience’. In this, he had a huge impact on Australian film
~ How to cultivate a cybersecurity culture in Mayan communities
~ The canary in the concrete jungle: how polluted towns make sparrows frail, anxious and old before their time
~ After 4 years of repressive Taliban rule, Afghans are suffering in silence. Is the world still watching?
~ ‘Australiana’ images made by AI are racist and full of tired cliches, new study shows
~ Iran: Detainees Ill-Treated and Disappeared After Israeli Evin Prison Attack
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter