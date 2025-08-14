After 4 years of repressive Taliban rule, Afghans are suffering in silence. Is the world still watching?
By Niamatullah Ibrahimi, Senior Research Fellow, Initiative for Peacebuilding, The University of Melbourne
Arif Saba, Visiting Scholar, International Relations, Deakin University
Safiullah Taye, Researcher and sessional academic, Australian Catholic University
Russia and China have started to bring the Taliban in from the cold. The international community may soon have little leverage to pressure the group to change.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 14, 2025