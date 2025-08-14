‘Australiana’ images made by AI are racist and full of tired cliches, new study shows
By Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
Suzanne Srdarov, Research Fellow, Media and Cultural Studies, Curtin University
Big tech company hype sells generative artificial intelligence (AI) as intelligent, creative, desirable, inevitable, and about to radically reshape the future in many ways.
Published by Oxford University Press, our new research on how generative AI depicts Australian themes directly challenges this perception.
We found when generative AIs produce images of Australia and Australians, these outputs are riddled with bias. They reproduce…
