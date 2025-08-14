Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Australiana’ images made by AI are racist and full of tired cliches, new study shows

By Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
Suzanne Srdarov, Research Fellow, Media and Cultural Studies, Curtin University
Big tech company hype sells generative artificial intelligence (AI) as intelligent, creative, desirable, inevitable, and about to radically reshape the future in many ways.

Published by Oxford University Press, our new research on how generative AI depicts Australian themes directly challenges this perception.

We found when generative AIs produce images of Australia and Australians, these outputs are riddled with bias. They reproduce…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
