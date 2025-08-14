Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Detainees Ill-Treated and Disappeared After Israeli Evin Prison Attack

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A room in Evin prison’s medical clinic showing significant damage after the June 23 Israeli strikes, raising healthcare concerns for the hundreds of prisoners whom authorities returned to Evin on August 8. Photo taken on July 1, 2025. © 2025 Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via AP Iranian authorities subjected detainees held in Evin prison, including arbitrarily detained human rights defenders and dissidents, to ill-treatment and violence during transfers out of Evin prison after the Israeli attack and as they moved hundreds back to the prison 46 days later.Authorities…


© Human Rights Watch -
