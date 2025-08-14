Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Israeli Attack on Evin Prison an Apparent War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An external view of the destruction of buildings in Evin prison's northern premises after the Israeli strikes on June 23, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. Photo taken on July 1, 2025.  © 2025 Majid Saeedi/Getty Images Israeli forces unlawfully attacked Evin prison in Tehran on June 23, 2025, absent any evident military target, killing and injuring scores of civilians including prisoners, their family members, and prison staff.The strikes, during prisoners’ visiting hours, significantly damaged multiple buildings, including in prison areas known to hold many activists and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The canary in the concrete jungle: how polluted towns make sparrows frail, anxious and old before their time
~ After 4 years of repressive Taliban rule, Afghans are suffering in silence. Is the world still watching?
~ ‘Australiana’ images made by AI are racist and full of tired cliches, new study shows
~ Iran: Detainees Ill-Treated and Disappeared After Israeli Evin Prison Attack
~ Many parents – mostly mothers – lose family payments from the first dollar they earn. Here’s how we could fix it
~ Israel must allow independent investigations of Palestinian journalist killings – and let international media into Gaza
~ Postwar Japan at 80: 10 factors that changed the nation forever
~ Small business, big pressure: why the backbones of the NZ and Australian economies need more support
~ The hidden costs of cancer for young survivors is derailing their financial futures
~ For people with ADHD, medication can reduce the risk of accidents, crime and suicide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter