Human Rights Observatory

Israel must allow independent investigations of Palestinian journalist killings – and let international media into Gaza

By Peter Greste, Professor of Journalism and Communications, Macquarie University
The New York-based media freedom organisation, the Committee to Protect Journalists, is scrupulous with its words. So, when the organisation described the killing of six Palestinian journalists in an Israeli air strike as “murder”, the word was a carefully considered choice.

The CPJ defines “murder” as the “deliberate killing of journalists for their work”.


Why were the journalists targeted?


Israeli authorities said they were…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
