Small business, big pressure: why the backbones of the NZ and Australian economies need more support

By Antje Fiedler, Senior Lecturer, Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Stephen Kelly, Professor, School of Management and Marketing, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Tanya Jurado, Senior Lecturer, School of Management, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Tui McKeown, Associate Professor, Department of Management, Monash University
Small businesses on both sides of the Tasman are struggling. Governments and other institutions could do more to protect these economic engines.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
