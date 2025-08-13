Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden costs of cancer for young survivors is derailing their financial futures

By Giancarlo Di Giuseppe, PhD Candidate, Division of Epidemiology, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Jason D. Pole, Professor, Centre for Health Services Research, Faculty of Health, Medicine and Behavioural Sciences, The University of Queensland
The economic impact on young adults with cancer is far greater than previous numbers show. And the impacts last much longer than previously recognized.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
