For people with ADHD, medication can reduce the risk of accidents, crime and suicide
By Adam Guastella, Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Michael Crouch Chair in Child and Youth Mental Health, University of Sydney
Kelsie Boulton, Senior Research Fellow in Child Neurodevelopment, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
A growth in ADHD prescriptions has caused concern about their safety and effectiveness. But new research points to longer-term benefits for users.
- Wednesday, August 13, 2025