Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Censoring video games with sexual content suppresses the diversity of human desire

By Jean Ketterling, Assistant Professor, Political Studies - Women's and Gender Studies Program, University of Saskatchewan
Ashley ML Guajardo, Assistant Arts Professor, NYU Game Center, New York University
Carl Therrien, Professor, Department of Art History, Film and Audiovisual Media, Université de Montréal
Kenzie Gordon, PhD Candidate, Digital Humanities & Media Studies, University of Alberta
Following a campaign by Australian anti-porn organization Collective Shout, the video game distribution platforms Steam and itch.io recently made changes to their policies about hosting games with adult themes.

While Steam removed many games, the campaign has had a particularly strong…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN says Sri Lanka has ‘historic opportunity’ to end impunity, deliver justice
~ World News in Brief: Casualties in Ukraine, Burkina Faso aid helicopter blast, Uganda urged to release opposition leaders
~ Sahel forum in Gambia pushes to end prolonged instability with regional solutions
~ How Shakespeare can help us overcome loneliness in the digital age
~ The United States has changed. Australia hasn’t. It’s time to talk about where the relationship goes from here
~ If recreational vapes are banned, why are there still vape shops everywhere?
~ From childcare to aged care, here’s how to deliver safer, more affordable care for all Australians
~ Private health insurers want to fund more out-of-hospital care. But the Productivity Commission has other ideas
~ ‘Deeply personal, urgently communal’: Jewish Australian women reflect on life after October 7
~ At 50, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is ‘imperfectly’ good (and queer) as ever
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter