Censoring video games with sexual content suppresses the diversity of human desire
By Jean Ketterling, Assistant Professor, Political Studies - Women's and Gender Studies Program, University of Saskatchewan
Ashley ML Guajardo, Assistant Arts Professor, NYU Game Center, New York University
Carl Therrien, Professor, Department of Art History, Film and Audiovisual Media, Université de Montréal
Kenzie Gordon, PhD Candidate, Digital Humanities & Media Studies, University of Alberta
Following a campaign by Australian anti-porn organization Collective Shout, the video game distribution platforms Steam and itch.io recently made changes to their policies about hosting games with adult themes.
While Steam removed many games, the campaign has had a particularly strong…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 13, 2025