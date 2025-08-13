Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The United States has changed. Australia hasn’t. It’s time to talk about where the relationship goes from here

By Bruce Wolpe, Non-resident Senior Fellow, United States Study Centre, University of Sydney
Seven months after Donald Trump was inaugurated for a second term as US president, we are facing the most important moment in Australia’s foreign policy since the Iraq war. Australia needs to have a national conversation on the future of its alliance with the United States.

The alliance was on the line with Trump’s tariff decisions on August 1. The consensus was Australia dodged a bullet, and life goes on.

But this was no flesh wound. By dictating and unilaterally imposing the terms of trade between the US and Australia – affirming the “reciprocal tariffs” of 10% imposed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
