Private health insurers want to fund more out-of-hospital care. But the Productivity Commission has other ideas

By Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Australia needs to do better at preventing health conditions from arising and worsening, according to an interim report on delivering quality care more efficiently released overnight by the Productivity Commission.

But the commission’s interim report did not mention a greater role for the private health insurance in delivering more preventive health care.

