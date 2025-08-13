‘Deeply personal, urgently communal’: Jewish Australian women reflect on life after October 7
By Lynne Michelle Swarts, Senior Academic Tutor, St Andrew's College, and Sessional Academic, Discipline of Hebrew, Biblical and Jewish Studies,, University of Sydney
Ruptured is a timely and powerful anthology that explores the fractured experiences of 36 Jewish women in Australia in the aftermath of the October 7 2023 Hamas attacks and the ensuing war in Gaza. The title is luminous and haunting in its simplicity.
Each voice grapples with the shock-waves of recent events, which – as editors Lee Kofman and Tamar Paluch note – cast a shadow “laced with the unmistakable imprint of intergenerational trauma”.
This book is not just a chronicle of pain and upheaval, but a testament to the strength and resilience each woman demonstrates in…
- Wednesday, August 13, 2025