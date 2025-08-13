Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Deeply personal, urgently communal’: Jewish Australian women reflect on life after October 7

By Lynne Michelle Swarts, Senior Academic Tutor, St Andrew's College, and Sessional Academic, Discipline of Hebrew, Biblical and Jewish Studies,, University of Sydney
Ruptured is a timely and powerful anthology that explores the fractured experiences of 36 Jewish women in Australia in the aftermath of the October 7 2023 Hamas attacks and the ensuing war in Gaza. The title is luminous and haunting in its simplicity.

Each voice grapples with the shock-waves of recent events, which – as editors Lee Kofman and Tamar Paluch note – cast a shadow “laced with the unmistakable imprint of intergenerational trauma”.

This book is not just a chronicle of pain and upheaval, but a testament to the strength and resilience each woman demonstrates in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN says Sri Lanka has ‘historic opportunity’ to end impunity, deliver justice
~ World News in Brief: Casualties in Ukraine, Burkina Faso aid helicopter blast, Uganda urged to release opposition leaders
~ Sahel forum in Gambia pushes to end prolonged instability with regional solutions
~ Censoring video games with sexual content suppresses the diversity of human desire
~ How Shakespeare can help us overcome loneliness in the digital age
~ The United States has changed. Australia hasn’t. It’s time to talk about where the relationship goes from here
~ If recreational vapes are banned, why are there still vape shops everywhere?
~ From childcare to aged care, here’s how to deliver safer, more affordable care for all Australians
~ Private health insurers want to fund more out-of-hospital care. But the Productivity Commission has other ideas
~ At 50, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is ‘imperfectly’ good (and queer) as ever
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter