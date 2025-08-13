Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At 50, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is ‘imperfectly’ good (and queer) as ever

By Craig Martin, Lecturer in Screen Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Joanna McIntyre, Senior Lecturer in Media Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
For half a century, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has lured costumed fans to cinemas for late-night screenings. Its raunchy mix of Broadway musical, science fiction and schlock horror was originally a box-office flop. However, after its first midnight screening on April Fool’s Day 1976 at the Waverly theatre in New York, it never left the late-night circuit and became the ultimate cult film.

Tim Curry’s powerhouse performance as Frank-N-Furter is central to the film’s success.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
