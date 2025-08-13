Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Amnesty Bill Signed into Law

By Human Rights Watch
President Dina Boluarte during an ordinary session of the National Council for Citizen Security in Lima, Peru, on March 18, 2025. © 2025 Presidencia del Perú (Washington DC) – Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has signed into law an amnesty bill that grants impunity for serious crimes committed during the country’s internal armed conflict, Human Rights Watch said today.Peru’s Congress passed the law on July 9, 2025, and President Boluarte signed it into law on August 13. It provides blanket amnesty to members of the Armed Forces, the police, and self-defense committees accused of…


© Human Rights Watch -
