Premier League: from red success to grey failure – how kit colours appear to impact performance

By Zoe Wimshurst, Senior Lecturer of Sport Psychology, Health Sciences University
As the Premier League season kicks off, fans will debate their new kits almost as much as new signings. But could shirt colour actually give teams a performance edge? Science suggests they can.

One of the most studied colour effects in sport is that of red kits leading to greater success. In the Premier League era, more than half of all champions have worn red home kits, and a study looking at the 2004 Olympic Games found that in combat sports, where the colours of red and blue are randomly assigned, athletes wearing red were…The Conversation


