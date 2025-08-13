Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate models reveal how human activity may be locking the Southwest into permanent drought

By Pedro DiNezio, Associate Professor of Atmospheric and Ocean Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
Timothy Shanahan, Associate Professor of Geological Science, The University of Texas at Austin
The drought has been linked to the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, a natural climate pattern. A new study finds global warming is now influencing that natural phenomenon.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru: Amnesty Bill Signed into Law
~ Premier League: from red success to grey failure – how kit colours appear to impact performance
~ Cutting waiting lists for mental healthcare would save money – and people’s jobs
~ A new way of thinking about empathy could cool Britain’s migration rows
~ We’re witnessing last-ditch talks to secure a global plastic pollution treaty
~ The Rodrigues parakeet’s last day: what one extinct bird tells us about the role of museums
~ Can’t sleep? Your ability to adapt to shiftwork and the changing seasons may be determined by your genes
~ Do food additives cause symptoms of ADHD? It’s more complicated than you think
~ US presidents have always used transactional foreign policy – but Trump does it differently
~ Israel’s opposition: against Benjamin Netanyahu but not yet for peace with the Palestinians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter