Climate models reveal how human activity may be locking the Southwest into permanent drought
By Pedro DiNezio, Associate Professor of Atmospheric and Ocean Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
Timothy Shanahan, Associate Professor of Geological Science, The University of Texas at Austin
The drought has been linked to the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, a natural climate pattern. A new study finds global warming is now influencing that natural phenomenon.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 13, 2025