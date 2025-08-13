Tolerance.ca
Cutting waiting lists for mental healthcare would save money – and people’s jobs

By Roger Prudon, Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University
There are more than 1 million people on NHS waiting lists for mental healthcare in the UK. Many of them have to wait weeks or months before treatment can begin for conditions such as depression and anxiety.

And according to recent figures from the BBC, there are 12 times more patients waiting longer than 18 months for mental health treatment compared to those with physical conditions.


