Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new way of thinking about empathy could cool Britain’s migration rows

By Georgios Karyotis, Professor of Security Politics, University of Glasgow
Andrew McNeill, Lecturer, School of Psychology, Queen's University Belfast
Dimitris Skleparis, Senior Lecturer in the Politics of Security, Newcastle University
Recent protests at asylum hotels in Epping, Essex, have prompted calls from the hotel’s residents for something rare in UK migration debates: understanding. This is something that has been clearly lacking in the conversations fuelling anti-immigrant protests, from SouthportThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
