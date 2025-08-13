Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US presidents have always used transactional foreign policy – but Trump does it differently

By Patrick E. Shea, Senior Lecturer in International Relations and Global Governance, University of Glasgow
The US president, Donald Trump, watched on recently as the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan shook hands in the White House. They had just signed what Trump called a “peace deal” to end nearly four decades of conflict.

The deal grants the US exclusive rights to develop a transit corridor through southern Armenia, linking Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan. The White House says…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru: Amnesty Bill Signed into Law
~ Premier League: from red success to grey failure – how kit colours appear to impact performance
~ Climate models reveal how human activity may be locking the Southwest into permanent drought
~ Cutting waiting lists for mental healthcare would save money – and people’s jobs
~ A new way of thinking about empathy could cool Britain’s migration rows
~ We’re witnessing last-ditch talks to secure a global plastic pollution treaty
~ The Rodrigues parakeet’s last day: what one extinct bird tells us about the role of museums
~ Can’t sleep? Your ability to adapt to shiftwork and the changing seasons may be determined by your genes
~ Do food additives cause symptoms of ADHD? It’s more complicated than you think
~ Israel’s opposition: against Benjamin Netanyahu but not yet for peace with the Palestinians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter