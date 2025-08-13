Fossils are scientific evidence, and shouldn’t be auctioned for millions to private buyers
By Jessica M. Theodor, Professor of Biological Sciences, University of Calgary
Kenshu Shimada, Professor, Biological Sciences, DePaul University
Kristi Curry Rogers, DeWitt Wallace Professor of Biology and Geology, Macalester College
Stuart Sumida, Professor, Biology, California State University, San Bernardino
Dinosaur fossils are sold for millions to private collectors. These fossils are scientific evidence, and need to be accessible for research and public education.
- Wednesday, August 13, 2025