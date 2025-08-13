Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don’t write off the Putin-Trump summit just yet – its outcome might confound critics

By Peter Rutland, Professor of Government, Wesleyan University
Judging by much mainstream commentary, the meeting has little chance of resolving the war in Ukraine. But a few signs suggest that outcome is not foreordained.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
~ Kyrgyzstan adopts new, draconian media law
~ How to improve the monitoring of chemical contaminants in the human body
~ Grief feels unbearable, disorienting and chaotic – a grief researcher and widow shares evidence-based ways to face the early days of loss
~ AI is making reading books feel obsolete – and students have a lot to lose
~ Labor Day and May Day emerged from the movement for a shorter workday in industrial America
~ 4 out of 5 US troops surveyed understand the duty to disobey illegal orders
~ How poisoned data can trick AI − and how to stop it
~ Spiderweb silks and architectures reveal millions of years of evolutionary ingenuity
~ Mindfulness is gaining traction in American schools – but it isn’t clear what students are learning
~ Where America’s CO emissions come from – what you need to know, in charts
