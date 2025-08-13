Child malnutrition is a sign of conflict to come: Nigerian study links climate change, food and violence
By Marina Mastrorillo, Senior Economist, CGIAR
Chun Song, Spatial Econometrician, CGIAR
Grazia Pacillo, Senior Economist, Co-lead CGIAR FOCUS Climate Security, CGIAR
Victor Villa, Economist - Climate Security Specialist, CGIAR
Where governance is weak and food supplies are unreliable, climate change causes child wasting and can be a warning sign of conflict to come.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 13, 2025