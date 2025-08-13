Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the art of Chinese calligraphy can bring creative freedom in the age of AI

By Karolina Pawlik, Assistant Professor, AFCT Faculty, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University
Many of us would struggle to recall the last time we wrote anything substantial by hand. Digital devices often feel more convenient and efficient. But research shows that the intricate motor skills and visual processing required for handwriting encourages more extensive brain activity than typing.

The tools we use and our daily writing habits can influence our thinking and creativity.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sharing the stories of a human rights podcast: An interview with Lisa Maracani
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers wants roundtable to ‘crack open’ the challenge of slow housing approvals
~ AI companies want copyright exemption, but the arts minister says there are ‘no plans’ to weaken these laws. What’s going on?
~ Does penis size matter? And how do I know what’s normal?
~ US: Rights Report Mixes Facts, Deception, Political Spin
~ 4 laws that could stymie the Trump EPA’s plan to rescind the endangerment finding, central to US climate policies
~ What’s the cheapest way to charge your EV?
~ With new weapons, cash and battleground experience from Ukraine, North Korea has become much more formidable
~ Will AI pull the career ladder up out of reach – or just change what it looks like?
~ Nigeria: Thousands killed, hundreds forcibly disappeared in two years in South-East region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter