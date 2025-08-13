Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 laws that could stymie the Trump EPA’s plan to rescind the endangerment finding, central to US climate policies

By H. Christopher Frey, Glenn E. Futrell Distinguished University Professor of Environmental Engineering, North Carolina State University
The 2009 finding that greenhouse gases endanger public health underpins many U.S. climate policies. A new report meant to challenge it may run afoul of several laws.The Conversation


