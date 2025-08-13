Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With new weapons, cash and battleground experience from Ukraine, North Korea has become much more formidable

By Adam Simpson, Senior Lecturer, International Studies, University of South Australia
The war between Russia and Ukraine is taking place in Europe, but its security implications are increasingly being felt in Asia, too.

North Korea has benefited tremendously from its decision to supply enormous quantities of ammunition and soldiers to Russia in return for advanced nuclear and missile technology and diplomatic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: Rights Report Mixes Facts, Deception, Political Spin
~ 4 laws that could stymie the Trump EPA’s plan to rescind the endangerment finding, central to US climate policies
~ What’s the cheapest way to charge your EV?
~ Will AI pull the career ladder up out of reach – or just change what it looks like?
~ Nigeria: Thousands killed, hundreds forcibly disappeared in two years in South-East region
~ A cornucopia of tiny, bizarre whales used to live in Australian waters – here’s one of them
~ Vape brands bypass regulations on marketing to young people by using global social media accounts
~ Trump-Putin Meeting Sidelines Civilian Protection, Justice
~ Running is a substance-free pleasure that supports addiction recovery
~ Canada and the U.K.’s conditional recognition of Palestine reveal the uneven rules of statehood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter