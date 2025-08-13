Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will AI pull the career ladder up out of reach – or just change what it looks like?

By Rachael Hains-Wesson, Professor of Education and Associate Dean Learning and Teaching, RMIT University
Once, a university degree was widely seen as a “ticket” to securing high-paying jobs and social mobility.

Now, as artificial intelligence (AI) promises to revolutionise the labour market, it’s university students and recent graduates who face some of the greatest uncertainty.

How do you pick a major or a career when it isn’t obvious what jobs will even exist in 10 years’ time?

Back in May, the chief executive of the AI company Anthropic, Dario Amodei, claimedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: Rights Report Mixes Facts, Deception, Political Spin
~ 4 laws that could stymie the Trump EPA’s plan to rescind the endangerment finding, central to US climate policies
~ What’s the cheapest way to charge your EV?
~ With new weapons, cash and battleground experience from Ukraine, North Korea has become much more formidable
~ Nigeria: Thousands killed, hundreds forcibly disappeared in two years in South-East region
~ A cornucopia of tiny, bizarre whales used to live in Australian waters – here’s one of them
~ Vape brands bypass regulations on marketing to young people by using global social media accounts
~ Trump-Putin Meeting Sidelines Civilian Protection, Justice
~ Running is a substance-free pleasure that supports addiction recovery
~ Canada and the U.K.’s conditional recognition of Palestine reveal the uneven rules of statehood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter