Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Thousands killed, hundreds forcibly disappeared in two years in South-East region

By Amnesty International
The Nigerian authorities’ persistent failure to address the security crisis in the country’s South-East region has created a free-for-all reign of impunity in which numerous state and non-state actors have committed serious human rights violations and killed at least 1,844 people between January 2021 and June 2023, Amnesty International said today. The report, A Decade […] The post Nigeria: Thousands killed, hundreds forcibly disappeared in two years in South-East region appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International
