Vape brands bypass regulations on marketing to young people by using global social media accounts
By Lucy Hardie, Research Fellow in Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Becky Freeman, Professor in Public Health, University of Sydney
Christina Watts, Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Sydney
Judith McCool, Professor in Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Youth vaping is a major public health concern in many countries, with New Zealand’s youth vaping rates among the highest in the world, and rising.
In 2017, 3% of New Zealanders aged between 15 and 24 vaped daily, but by 2024, this was up to 21.3%.
Globally, one of the main drivers is the promotion of vapes on social media. Like many other countries, New…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 12, 2025