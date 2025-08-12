Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump-Putin Meeting Sidelines Civilian Protection, Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hundreds gather in New York City, on March 9, 2025, for the Unite for Ukraine March.  © 2025 Bender/NurPhoto via AP United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska on August 15, reportedly to discuss ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. Absent from the discussions will be Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. And according to the publicly available agenda, so too will be the topic of protecting civilians.Since the Trump administration launched talks on Ukraine earlier this year, rights activists have urged stakeholders…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
