The government has asked for bold proposals. Maybe it’s time to consider taxing the family home

By Peter Siminski, Professor of Economics, University of Technology Sydney
Roger Wilkins, Professorial Fellow and Co-Director, HILDA Survey, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
The Australian government has “an appetite to be bold and ambitious” in its economic reform agenda. And tax reform is on the menu at its much-publicised reform roundtable, to be held next week.

Here, we serve some food for thought – the taxation of owner-occupied housing. This may seem distasteful, but there are some strong arguments for doing so.


