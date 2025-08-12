Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paramedics are less likely to identify a stroke in women than men. Closing this gap could save lives – and money

By Lei Si, Associate Professor in Health Services Management, Western Sydney University
Laura Emily Downey, Senior Lecturer, Health Economics and Policy, George Institute for Global Health
Thomas Gadsden, Research Fellow, Health Systems Science, George Institute for Global Health
A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off, either because of a blockage (called an ischaemic stroke) or bleeding (a haemorrhagic stroke). Around 83% of strokes are ischaemic.

The main emergency treatment for ischaemic strokes is a “clot-busting” process called intravenous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump-Putin Meeting Sidelines Civilian Protection, Justice
~ Running is a substance-free pleasure that supports addiction recovery
~ Canada and the U.K.’s conditional recognition of Palestine reveal the uneven rules of statehood
~ AI is peeling back the layers of ‘low-value’ work – NZ may be well placed to adapt
~ Dagger beaks and strong wings: new fossils rewrite the penguin story and affirm NZ as a cradle of their evolution
~ The government has asked for bold proposals. Maybe it’s time to consider taxing the family home
~ Why the working week – and what we get out of it – has perplexed Australian governments for more than 100 years
~ Feeding kids can be a daily battle. But you wouldn’t know it looking at Instagram
~ As human teams get bigger, they get less efficient. But these ants have found a solution
~ ‘A country to be heard and danced’: journeying into Australia’s menacing interior spaces
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter