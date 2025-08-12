Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feeding kids can be a daily battle. But you wouldn’t know it looking at Instagram

By Georgia Middleton, Research Fellow, Caring Futures Institute, Flinders University
Eloise Litterbach, Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Behavioural Research in Diabetes, Deakin University
Emily Denniss, Lecturer, School of Health and Social Development, Deakin University
Research shows how social media is flooded with unrealistic content about family meals. This can add to frustrations parents may already feel around feeding kids.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump-Putin Meeting Sidelines Civilian Protection, Justice
~ Running is a substance-free pleasure that supports addiction recovery
~ Canada and the U.K.’s conditional recognition of Palestine reveal the uneven rules of statehood
~ AI is peeling back the layers of ‘low-value’ work – NZ may be well placed to adapt
~ Dagger beaks and strong wings: new fossils rewrite the penguin story and affirm NZ as a cradle of their evolution
~ The government has asked for bold proposals. Maybe it’s time to consider taxing the family home
~ Why the working week – and what we get out of it – has perplexed Australian governments for more than 100 years
~ Paramedics are less likely to identify a stroke in women than men. Closing this gap could save lives – and money
~ As human teams get bigger, they get less efficient. But these ants have found a solution
~ ‘A country to be heard and danced’: journeying into Australia’s menacing interior spaces
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter