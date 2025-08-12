Feeding kids can be a daily battle. But you wouldn’t know it looking at Instagram
By Georgia Middleton, Research Fellow, Caring Futures Institute, Flinders University
Eloise Litterbach, Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Behavioural Research in Diabetes, Deakin University
Emily Denniss, Lecturer, School of Health and Social Development, Deakin University
Research shows how social media is flooded with unrealistic content about family meals. This can add to frustrations parents may already feel around feeding kids.
- Tuesday, August 12, 2025