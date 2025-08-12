Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Dominican Republic: New penal code does not guarantee the rights of women and girls

By Amnesty International
On 3 August, President Abinader approved a new Penal Code for the Dominican Republic after years of attempts to reform existing criminal law, which dates back to the 19th century. However, the legislative and executive branches ignored many of the demands of civil society and public figures who were demanding a better Code. In response […] The post Dominican Republic: New penal code does not guarantee the rights of women and girls appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
