Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monopoly, Catan and learning through play: how board games can teach us starkly different economic models

By Xavier Rubio-Campillo, Investigador Ramón y Cajal en Humanidades Digitales y Didácticas Aplicadas, Universitat de Barcelona
The early 21st century saw rapid growth in new, predominantly digital entertainment. Video games, streaming and podcasts now dominate our free time, but one analogue product, whose roots date back to the origins of human civilisation, has made a resounding comeback: the board game.

While board games have been popular for centuries, those created in the 20th century – such as Risk, Trivial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
