Human Rights Observatory

How Britain can beat the heat without becoming addicted to air conditioning

By Mehri Khosravi, Energy and Carbon Senior Research Fellow, University of East London
With heatwaves becoming hotter and more frequent, demand for air conditioning is expected to rise significantly. However, if the UK and similar countries respond to hotter summers simply by installing more AC, they risk creating a costly, energy-hungry and more unequal future. But there’s a cooler, smarter way forward.

Colleagues and I have surveyed more than 1,600 households across the UK and found that two-thirds used fans in the summer of 2022, and one in five used air…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
