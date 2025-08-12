Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Family farmers say their way of life is an impossible dream when ‘the bread of life is worth less than rusty metal’

By Dan Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Social and Political Thought, The Open University
Amy Gibbons, PhD candidate, School of Sociology and Social Policy, University of Nottingham
The Pearces have been farming the Fens of eastern England for generations – a region where more than a third of the country’s vegetables are grown, packed and processed. Andy and Rebecca Pearce lease a small family farm in south Lincolnshire with Andy’s parents and brother, on which they grow potatoes, wheat, pulses and sugar beet. They grew peas too until this year, when the unpredictable weather no longer made them viable.

Visiting their farm on a fine summer day, the landscape feels idyllic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
