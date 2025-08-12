Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US force has been used against drug traffickers before – but Trump’s plan is a dangerous escalation

By Luca Trenta, Associate Professor in International Relations, Swansea University
The US president, Donald Trump, signed a secret directive on August 8 authorising the Pentagon to use military force against some Latin American drug cartels. To longtime observers of US foreign policy in the region, his directive only came as a partial surprise.

During his most recent presidential election campaign, Trump proposed bombing MexicoThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
